British media in Russia to face consequences after regulator fines RT — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. British media outlets in Russia must be ready to face consequences after the UK media regulator Ofcom has made a decision to fine Russia’s RT news channel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We are closely following the developments and want to remind British media outlets working in Russia that they must be ready to face consequences following official London’s actions," the statement says.

The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the fine was slapped before a court’s decision is delivered, while the fine amount raises questions. "It is worth mentioning that the fine was issued before a pending Judicial Review, which is supposed to determine whether the regulator’s complaints to the TV channel are valid. The amount is also questionable and far exceeds the fines other media were issued for inciting hatred, violence, while the regulator subjectively accuses RT of impartiality," the ministry stressed.

"Yet again, we are witnessing the British authorities trying to do their utmost to restrict the activities of the Russian media in the country, now applying the financial leverage as well, which fits perfectly into the general backdrop of the anti-Russian campaign launched in Great Britain. We consider Ofcom’s decision to be an act of direct censorship," the ministry noted.

Earlier on Friday, Ofcom fined RT 200,000 pounds for breaching broadcasting rules.