Militants shell Aleppo, killing three civilians — SANA

Terrorists in Syria tried to blow up Russian military police patrol

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Terrorists from the Jebhat al-Nusra group (banned in Russia) have shelled from mortars Aleppo neighborhoods in the north of Syria, SANA news agency reported on Thursday citing sources in the Aleppo police.

Three people died in the shelling, two of them children.

"Militants opened fire from the Rashidin area on the western outskirts of Aleppo. As a result of shellings in the Al-Hamdaniya and Seif al-Davlya districts, three people died - two children and a woman," the source said. At least 15 people were injured in the shellings. All those injured received medical assistance at a university hospital and Ar-Razi hospital.

The Syrian army opened response fire at positions of militant groups and destroyed several weapons used in the shelling of Aleppo. Several militants were killed, and several others injured.

On July 22, seven civilians were killed and dozens more injured in the shelling of Aleppo by militants.