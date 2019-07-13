Russian military police patrol in Syria bombed on the route

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. An improvised bomb went off on Saturday on the route of the Russian military police patrolling the Syrian region of Daraa, but none of the Russian service members was hurt, nor were the vehicles damaged, Major General Alexei Bakin, the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"On the route of the military police of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation patrolling the province of Daraa in the Syrian Arab Republic, an improvised explosive device planted on the section of the Haraba-Maaraba road was remotely detonated. There were no casualties among the Russian military personnel, nor damage to the military hardware. According to preliminary information, the act of sabotage and terror was committed by members of illegal armed groups, which operate separately in south Syria with the aim to escalate the situation in that region," he said.

According to Bakin, the command of the Russian Armed Forces’ grouping in Syria has introduced additional measures to ensure security of Russian troops.

Over the past 24 hours, the illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone shelled Jalama in Hama province, and Sabikiya and Benjamin in Aleppo province, he added.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.