Servant of People party gets 42% of votes after 30% of ballots were counted

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. The Servant of People party got 42.12% of votes at the snap parliamentary election in Ukraine after 30% of ballots were counted, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said on Monday.

Five parties have so far overcome the five-percent threshold.

Opposition Platform For Life received 12.69% of votes, former president Pyotr Poroshenko's European Solidarity - 8.7%, former prime minister Yulia Timoshenko's Batkivschina - 8.2%, singer Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Voice - 6.4%.

A total of 225 candidates will be elected by party lists, while 199 candidates will be elected in single-member districts.