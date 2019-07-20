Ukraine’s Zelensky demands investigation report of journalist Pavel Sheremet’s murder

KIEV, July 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on several high-ranking Ukrainian officials to present a report on the course of the investigation into the murder of reporter Pavel Sheremet.

"The former president and the law enforcement agencies said that solving the murder of Pavel Sheremet is "a matter of honor." It has been three years. There are more questions than answers," he wrote on Saturday on the anniversary of Sheremet’s death. "On July 23, I ask the prosecutor general, the interior minister, the head of the national police and the chairman of the SBU (Ukrainian Security Service - TASS) to present a report regarding the course of the investigation."

In the morning of July 20, reporters, politicians, public figures, diplomats and regular citizens came to honor the memory of Sheremet near the site where he was murdered three years ago.

‘Hot leads’ in reporter Sheremet murder case

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko stated that there are "hot leads" in the investigation of reporter Pavel Sheremet’s murder. Foreign experts have joined the investigation, he added.

"Yesterday, I listened to another quarterly report by the head of National Police and head of the Criminal Investigation on the case of Pavel Sheremet’s murder. Hundreds of people have been questioned. Tens of thousands have been checked. Foreign experts are on the case. There are hot leads," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

Lutsenko added that they are doing "everything possible." "This is no place for PR," he stressed.

Russian, Ukrainian and Belarusian journalist Pavel Sheremet worked for the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper and was an anchorman on Vesti radio. The prominent 44-year-old journalist was killed in a car blast that rocked downtown Kiev on July 20, 2016. The Kiev police categorized this crime as premeditated murder. The perpetrators have not been found to date.

In July 2017, the Ukrainian National Police classified all court decisions in relation to the murder. More than 200 documents were deleted from the Unified State Register of Court Decisions, and the public is not aware of how many investigators are currently working on the case.