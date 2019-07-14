Iranian top diplomat granted US visa to attend UN events - Iranian mission

UNITED NATIONS, July 14. /TASS/. A US visa has been issued to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif who is to take part in an annual session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Alireza Miryousefi, a spokesman for Iran’s mission to the United Nations, told TASS on Sunday.

"Yes, he is in New York now," he said.

Reuters said earlier citing its sources that the US authorities had decided not to impose sanctions against the Iranian top diplomat so far. The decision to issue an entry visa to Zarif was reportedly approved by US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on imposing sanctions against Iran. The sanctions, as he told journalists, were targeted against Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said later that it had been planned to blacklist Zarif as well.