UN envoy for Yemen to visit Moscow on July 1 - diplomatic source

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths will visit Moscow on July 1 to hold consultations at the Russian foreign ministry, a diplomatic source told TASS on Sunday.

"Mr. Griffiths will be in Moscow on Monday for consultations at the [foreign] ministry," he said.

Armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement has been going on in Yemen since August 2014, reaching the most active phase in March 2015 after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country. Along with Saudi Arabia, the coalition includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Pakistan and Sudan.

The conflict has entailed the most severe humanitarian crisis of today, with more than 24 million Yemenis, or about 80% of the country’s population, being in need of humanitarian assistance and the number of internally displaced people exceeding three million, according to the United Nations data.