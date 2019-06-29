G20 summit wraps up in Japan

OSAKA /Japan/, June 29. /TASS/. The G20 summit has ended in the Japanese city of Osaka, a TASS correspondent reported on Saturday. The results of two-day talks will be summed up shortly by the host of the event, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at a news conference.

"We have been able to reach a consensus on the need to promote fair, free trade without discrimination," Abe stressed in his closing statement. A joint final statement is expected to be approved soon.

The current event has become the fourteenth G20 summit and the first one held in Japan.