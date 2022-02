BEIJING, February 6./TASS/. Russian biathletes Kristina Reztsova, Ulyana Nigmatullina, Svetlana Mironova an Evgeniya Burtasova will take part in the individual race at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, the press service of the Russian Biathlon Union said on Sunday. Irina Kazakevich will miss the race.

On Saturday, Russian biathlon athletes Ulyana Nigmatullina, Kristina Reztsova, Alexander Loginov and Eduard Latypov came third in the mixed relay event at the Beijing Olympic Games.