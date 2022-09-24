Public observers report no violations in Kherson region during first day of referendum

KHERSON, September 24. /TASS/. Public observers in the Kherson region on the first day of the referendum on the region's entry into the Russian Federation did not record serious violations, deputy chairman of the public council at the Military-civilian administration of the Kherson region Igor Kachur told reporters.

"The voting stations opened as scheduled and on time. [Public observers] reported no violations or any serious failures, there were minor incidents. They were settled. People were very active during the voting," Kachur said.

On September 21, President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilization in Russia. Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists would be called up, who would undergo training before being sent to the special military operation zone. The partial mobilization would not involve students and conscripts. Only citizens who have prior combat experience and military specializations needed for the operation would be mobilized. The defense chief emphasized that the call-up is being carried out first and foremost for control over the territories liberated during the special military operation.