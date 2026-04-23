Russia’s Kuzminova wins bronze at 2026 European Weightlifting Championship in Georgia

BATUMI /Georgia/, April 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Varvara Kuzminova on Thursday won silver at the 2026 European Weightlifting Championship in Georgia in the women’s under-77 kg weight category.

Kuzminova, 17, put up a combined weight of 244 kilograms across the snatch (112 kg) and clean and jerk (132 kg) events.

According to earlier reports from TASS, Russia’s Gevorg Serobyan won gold in the men’s under-79 kg weight category, Zarina Gusalova took silver in the women’s under-69 kg weight category and Olga Te snatched the bronze in the women’s under-58 kg category.

The 2026 European Weightlifting Championships are hosted by Batumi, Georgia, on April 19-26, 2026. Russian athletes participate in the tournament under a neutral status due to previously imposed sanctions.