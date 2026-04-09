Russian team advances to Round of 16 at 2026 Men's Water Polo World Cup

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The water polo team of neutral athletes from Russia has won all three of its group stage matches at the 2026 FINA Men’s Water Polo World Cup in Malta, advancing to the knockout Round of 16.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s water polo squad defeated South Africa in its 3rd match at the tournament 31-11. In their opening match on April 7, the Russian team defeated Brazil 10-7 and a day later breezed past Great Britain 21-9.

Russia’s Round of 16 opponent will be determined later in the day.

The tournament’s participants have been divided into two divisions, with Russia playing in Division 2. The top five teams from Division 1 and the top two teams from Division 2 will compete in the Super Final. Teams are awarded three points for a win in regular time, two points for a win in penalties, one point for losing in the penalty round, and zero points for losing in regular time.

Matches of the Division 1 teams are played in Greece on April 6-12 and Division 2 teams play their matches in Malta on April 7-13. The Super Final stage will be played in Australia’s Sydney in July.

This is the Russian national water polo team's first time participating in a tournament sanctioned by the world’s governing body of swimming sports, World Aquatics, since being suspended from such events in 2022.

Russian water polo players were allowed to compete internationally but under a neutral status in November. World Aquatics became the first organization to allow Russian athletes to participate in international tournaments in a neutral status in team events.

World Aquatics’ previous ban on Russia, Belarus

In March 2022, World Aquatics (FINA until December 2022) ruled to bar Russia and Belarus from FINA’s upcoming international swimming competitions.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended international sports federations in late March 2023 to allow individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to participate in international sports tournaments, but only under specific conditions.

Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.