MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Snowboarders Dmitry Fadeev and Monzer Philippe Shebbo, who competed as part of the Russian team at the 2026 Paralympic Games, have been added to the database of Ukraine’s extremist Mirotvorets, or Peacekeeper, website.

At the Paralympics in Italy, the athletes competed in two disciplines. In the banked slalom, Fadeev took 12th place, Shebbo fell during his run in both attempts and was unable to finish in either. In snowboard cross, both Russians ended their medal contention at the quarterfinal stage.

The Russian national team finished third in the medal standings at the Paralympic Games in Italy. Russian athletes won eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. A total of six athletes from Russia participated in the competition.

Earlier, TASS reported that para alpine skiers Varvara Voronchikhina and Alexey Bugayev, as well as cross-country skiers Anastasia Bagiyan and Ivan Golubkov, were added to the database.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 in order to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for some other reason.