Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 890 doping samples in February

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected in February 895 doping samples from Russian athletes, a spokesperson for the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Friday.

"RUSADA collected 895 doping samples in February," the spokesperson said adding that in all the agency collected 1,788 samples since the start of the year (893 samples in January).

In 2025, RUSADA collected an overall number of 11,119 doping samples. The figures for 2024, 2023 and 2022 are 11,070, 11,091 and 11,053 respectively.