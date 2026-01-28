Int’l Waterski and Wakeboard Federation clears Russian athletes for youth competitions

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF) has granted Russian and Belarusian youth athletes the right to compete in individual and team disciplines without any restrictions, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Wednesday.

The decision will officially come into force on January 30, 2026.

"In the coming weeks, we are expecting new rulings from international federations on the admission of our junior athletes," Degtyarev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Water skiing and wakeboarding are not on the program of the Olympic Games, however, according to Degtyarev, the IWWF is drafting an appeal to include these sports on the program of the 2032 Summer Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Last year, the Executive Committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that international federations allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in youth competitions with national symbols in both individual and team disciplines.

As of January 28 nine international sports federations, including the IWWF, followed the IOC recommendations. They are the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), World Curling, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF), the International Union of Modern Pentathlon (UIPM) and the United World Wrestling.