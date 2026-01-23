UWW grants Russian wrestlers under 24 right to partake in tournaments with flag, anthem

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Bureau of the United World Wrestling (UWW) has granted Russian athletes under the age of 24 the right to participate in international competitions under their national flag and anthem, Mikhail Mamiashvili, UWW Vice president and head of the Russian Wrestling Federation, told TASS.

"The Bureau of the United World of Wrestling has decided to allow Russia's youth, those under the age of 24 and younger, to participate in international competitions with the national flag and anthem," Mamiashvili said. "The issue of older athletes remains open for now, it will be considered at one of the next bureau meetings."

In February 2025, Russian athletes were allowed to compete under the UWW flag. Before that they participated in international competitions as neutrals.