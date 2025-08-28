Russia’s Kalinskaya through to third round at 2025 US Open after beating Putintseva

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya has advanced at the 2025 US Open tennis tournament after beating Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

The 29th-seeded Kalinskaya, who is playing under neutral status at the tournament, defeated Putinntseva 6-1; 7-5 and she is now set to face the winner of another second round duel between Poland’s Iga Swiatek and Suzan Lames from the Netherlands.

Kalinskaya, 26, is ranked 29th in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Rankings. She has never won a title on the WTA tour. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, marking her best finish at any Grand Slam in her career.

The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus are the reigning champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.