Russia’s Alexandrova advances to next round at 2025 US Open

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yekaterina Alexandrova brought her A-game to the court on Thursday at the 2025 US Open, advancing to the 3rd round of the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

The 13th-seeded Russian, who is playing under neutral status at the tournament, stormed past unseeded Chinese opponent Wang Xinyu 6-2: 6-2.

In the next round, she will face the winner of the encounter between her fellow Russian Anastasia Zakharova and Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Alexandrova, 30, is the 12th-ranked player in the world. She has five career WTA tournament titles. Her best career runs in Grand Slams were at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, when she reached the fourth round, as well as a quarterfinals berth at the 2025 French Open. She also captured the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus are the reigning champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

Russia’s Rublev through to third round of 2025 US Open in New York
Russian tennis star is now set to face in the next round the winner of another Round 2 encounter between Australia’s Adam Walton and Coleman Wong from Hong Kong
Russian army destroys Ukrainian ship for first time using unmanned boat — expert
Denis Fedutinov emphasized that unmanned boats are a promising field for the development of weapons and military equipment
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army brigade by glide bombs near Krasnoarmeysk in DPR
Live-recording images confirmed that the Ukrainian army’s deployment site had been destroyed, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Israeli assault troops land near Damascus — TV
According to the television channel’s sources, no details about the attack are currently available
US Navy sends at least seven ships to Venezuela’s coast — newspaper
According to the newspaper, two of the destroyers, the USS Jason Dunham and the USS Gravely, are currently off the coast of Venezuela
Russia records cyberattacks, social media manipulation ahead of elections — senator
Vladimir Dzhabarov noted that digital tools and platforms are currently being used to carry out such attacks
Iran may reject cooperation with IAEA if sanctions imposed — Foreign Ministry
The Axios news website reported earlier, citing sources, that the US, the UK, Germany and France had agreed to set the end of August as a deadline for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran
Russian serviceman slams Kiev's attempt to break through to Crimea by boat as 'suicidal'
"The essence of this Ukrainian operation was to demonstrate activity at the cost of their soldiers' lives," a Russian serviceman said
Ukrainian armed forces acknowledge that one of their military ships was hit
The name of the ship has not been specified
Shooting occurs at Catholic school in Minneapolis — ABC News
Local authorities asserted that the shooter had been "contained" and there is "no active threat to the community at this time"
Press review: Central Europe pushes back as EU divisions surface and Iran pursues EU3 deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 27th
Kremlin points to frenzied anti-Russian campaign launched after Nord Stream blasts
Dmitry Peskov noted that Western intelligence agencies looking into the terrorist attack did not maintain contact with Russia
Europe is absurdly trying to downplay Nord Streams blasts — Italian observer
Giorgio Bianchi said the most significant attacks on critical energy infrastructure have been carried out solely by Ukraine
Germany to play main role in Europe’s militarization — NATO chief
According to Mark Rutte, Europe and the US must surpass Russia and China in weapons production
Ukrainian delegation to discuss security guarantees in US on Friday
Earlier, Witkoff announced in an interview with Fox News that he will meet a Ukrainian delegation
Ex-top Ukrainian commander acknowledges all military science lies in Russia
During the interview, Valery Zaluzhny emphasized that Ukraine’s military training should not "blindly copy" models from Britain or America
Russian army takes high ground in Kupyansk, puts Ukraine's troops into grinder — expert
Andrey Marochko said that Russian fighters are systematically destroying enemy equipment in Kupyansk, and Ukraine’s troops are at a loss about what to do
German investigators reportedly identify saboteurs who blew up Nord Stream — Zeit
The newspaper specifies that seven suspects have been identified, and arrest warrants have been issued for them
Ukraine, allies fail to prepare security guarantees draft by weekend
Following a meeting in Washington with US President Donald Trump and European leaders, Vladimir Zelensky initially stated that Ukraine and its partners would outline the structure of security guarantees within 7-10 days
Russian army destroys Ukrainian ship for first time using unmanned boat — expert
Earlier, the Defense Ministry confirmed that a Russian remotely operated vessel struck the Ukrainian Navy’s medium reconnaissance ship in the Danube River’s mouth
No chance for Ukraine to join EU without resolving Volyn issue — Polish Defense Ministry
Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz still criticized Polish President Karol Nawrocki for vetoing legislation on aid to Ukrainian citizens
IN BRIEF: What is known about nighttime drone attack on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the roof of a house in a village in the Rostov Region, and 89 people were evacuated from neighboring private houses due to the threat of detonation, Acting Governor Yury Slyusar said
Passengers of London-Beijing flight that landed in Russia remain on board
A backup aircraft will soon be dispatched to evacuate the passengers, Dmitry Koshchenko, head of Nizhnevartovsk, said
Minneapolis Catholic school shooter was transgender — TV
Robin Westman’s mother used to work at the Catholic school he attacked, according to KARE 11
Modi’s visit to China challenges US world order — newspaper
According to the news report, New Delhi demonstrates the aspiration of India towards the strategic autonomy and a more balanced geopolitical approach
Russia to take tit-for-tat measures against Norwegian fishing vessels
"In case the Norwegian side does not reconsider its position within one month, Russia will close its exclusive economic zone for Norwegian fishing vessels," head of the Federal Agency for Fisheries Ilya Shestakov said
Intel agencies foil massive drone attack on Donetsk People’s Republic
In particular, the attack was supposed to target the cities of Makeyevka and Dokuchayevsk
European troika informs US of its readiness to reinstate sanctions against Iran — media
According to the report, the European countries hope to increase economic pressure on Tehran
Russian troops liberate Nelepovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
American political scientist Mearsheimer put on Ukraine’s undesirable persons database
According to the website, he was put on the list in July 2024 after he admitted that one of the causes of the special military operation was NATO and the European Union’s eastward expansion
Russia views deploying European servicemen to Ukraine negatively — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow has repeatedly voiced this opinion at various levels
Moscow, Kiev reach no agreements on air ceasefire — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov reiterated, everything that can be discussed in the search for ways to reach a settlement must be discussed discreetly
Lukashenko says he cannot help but rule as dictator
The Belarusian president still noted that he does not want to govern authoritatively
Moscow-based specialists develop AI technology making UAVs invulnerable to e-warfare
The technology ensures the drone remains focused on its target, maintaining guidance despite electronic interference
Trump tried to call Indian PM four times but Modi refused to answer — newspaper
The paper points out that earlier, the US President shocked India by imposing the country with 25% tariffs and calling it a "dead economy"
Hungary slams Ukraine’s attempts to drag it into war with Russia — top diplomat
Earlier, Peter Szijjarto announced Budapest’s decision to close entry to the Schengen area to a Ukrainian commander considered responsible for the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline
German government approves bill on new model of military service — agency
The bill introduces a voluntary military service similar to Sweden, where all school leavers are subject to military examination but only some eventually enter active service
E3 triggers reinstatement of sanctions against Iran — UN Security Council president
According to spokesman for Panama's permanent mission to the UN, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France have sent a letter formally notifying their request to activate the snapback
Russian, Chinese submarines conduct first joint patrol in Asia-Pacific region
The Pacific Fleet said that after performing their mission, the crews returned to their home bases
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation used as tool to repress civilians — Russian mission to UN
GHF is used as a tool to intimidate and repress civilian population, Russian acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia, Ukraine to reunify several families in early September — ombudswoman
Earlier, Moskalkova and a representative of the Ukrainian ombudsperson’s office exchanged letters from prisoners of war to their families
Kremlin unaware of Russian surveillance drones allegedly flying over Germany
"In short, this looks like another bogus story," Dmitry Peskov noted
Putin's visit to Beijing demonstrates determination to defend war’s results — diplomat
"Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China to participate in the commemorative events demonstrates the high level of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Russia in the new era," Chinese Foreign Ministry Assistant Minister Hong Lei said
West offered Georgia weapons for opening second front against Russia — ruling party
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze indicated that the authorities are prepared to disclose details of these negotiations if necessary to substantiate their claims
Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area
The command staff reported to the defense minister that the Battlegroup had set up the Center for developing and using unmanned engineering systems
Russian troops expand foothold in northern Kupyansk, expert says
Russian servicemen provided assistance to local residents sheltering in basements
EU calls in Russian diplomat after explosions at EU’s mission in Kiev
Earlier, head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that two explosions occurred overnight 50 meters from the EU mission in Kiev
Russian forces strike only military targets in line with Putin’s stance — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that he would "not comment" on Lukashenko’s statements regarding discussions on possible attacks by Oreshnik missiles on the Ukrainian capital
Zelensky refuses to make deal with Russia for fear of neo-Nazi blowback — opposition
Viktor Medvedchuk cited a recent interview with nationalist Sergey Sternenko in the British newspaper, where Sternenko explicitly threatened Zelensky should he abandon Donbass
US sanctions two citizens, two companies from Russia, China, DPRK
The individuals and entities faced the restrictions for the "roles in a fraudulent information technology (IT) worker scheme orchestrated by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) government"
Kiev pledges retaliation to Hungary's entry ban on Ukraine’s commander into Schengen area
Earlier, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto called the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline an encroachment on Hungary's sovereignty
Ukrainian troops intensify attacks along 20-km frontline in western LPR — expert
"Ukrainian militants are staging attacks near the settlements of Novovodyanye and Petrovskoye in the LPR’s Kremensky municipal district, and near Novomikhailovka, Redkodub, and Karpovka in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic," expert told
UK Foreign Office summons Russian envoy over damage to British Council building in Kiev
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier confirmed that the British Council building in Kiev had been damaged in overnight air strikes
EU eyes secondary sanctions as it hits wall on direct anti-Russia measures — Bloomberg
"As the EU prepares the new package of sanctions against Russia - which should be ready in a matter of weeks - it appears to have arrived at the limits of what it can do with sanctions targeting Russia directly," the agency wrote
Kalashnikov gunmaker launches production of new Archangel UAVs for Russian troops
The Kalashnikov Group also plans jointly with the Company Archangel to train operators of UAVs produced by the Group and drones of other manufacturers and also instructors
Kiev withdraws mechanized brigade from Sumy over casualties — defense source
A Russian missile strike killed and wounded the brigade’s commanders, a source in Russia’s defense circles said
Austria's loss of neutrality requires moving IAEA, UN, OPEC offices from Vienna — Medvedev
The Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council emphasized that Vienna currently serves as a vital hub for multilateral diplomacy, hosting approximately 20 international organizations
Russian troops wedge into Ukrainian defenses near Kolodezi in Donetsk region — expert
South of Kolodezi, Russian troops advanced towards the settlement of Dzerzhinskoye and improved their tactical position by securing new lines
Europeans unwilling to send their servicemen to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, without the US support, it is hard to sell the public on any deployment
Kim to attend V-Day celebrations in China
Celebrations will be held on September 3
Bayraktar Turkish drone factory 'seriously damaged' in overnight strikes on Kiev — MP
According to Igor Zinkevich, the plant has not yet gone live, but most of the production facilities had already been prepared
Some suspects in Nord Stream sabotage have ties to Ukrainian secret service — TV
According to ARD, the suspects travelled across Poland, using authentic Ukrainian passports, albeit under fake names
More than half of Poles support blocking aid to Ukrainians — survey
The survey was conducted online on August 26-27 and involved 814 adult residents of Poland
Any NATO-Ukraine alliance would create chronic instability — senator
NATO's advance into Ukraine destroys the remnants of the buffer zone between the alliance and Russia and violates the principle of indivisible security, according to which no one should strengthen their security by threatening the other side, Alexander Voloshin noted
Chinese ambassador praises Putin-Xi meeting in September as 'landmark'
Zhang Hanhui emphasized that China and Russia always regard each other as priority partners for cooperation
Oil supply from Russia to Hungary via Druzhba pipeline to resume on August 28 — Szijjarto
Hungarian Foreign Minister stressed that Ukraine’s latest missile and drone strike on the Druzhba pipeline caused such severe damage that repairs are taking days
European politicians main obstacle to peace in Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
Szijjarto believes that "Europe’s political elite wants to avoid responsibility for its erroneous policy over the last three and a half years" and therefore supports continuing the Ukraine conflict
Acting French colonel planned operations against Russian army in Kiev — media
According to the review, Francois Gonin currently serves as head of analytics and planning at the Directorate for Operational Planning of the French Land Forces’ First Armored Division
Putin is successful leader, 'filming movie about him is natural' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the Russian president is one of the most experienced and successful leaders in the world
Russian oil supplies to Hungary, Slovakia via Druzhba pipeline restored — MOL
The company did not specify the volume of supplies that have been resumed
Italy's ruling coalition to consider sending sappers to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, the decision on this issue will not be immediate, and any action will only be possible if a ceasefire is established
Armenia, Azerbaijan apply for full-fledged membership in SCO — top Armenian diplomat
"We believe that both we and Azerbaijan can and should be granted membership in this organization," Ararat Mirzoyan said
Europe's decision on anti-Iranian sanctions to harm cooperation — Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky noted that Russia is disappointed with the European countries’ decision
Denmark proposes sanctions on Russia’s revenues from cryptocurrency transactions
According to the report, Denmark also proposes restrictions on Russia’s revenues from oil and gas exports
Men aged 18 to 22 begin to leave Ukraine
The mobilization age in Ukraine is 25, but due to martial law, all men aged 18 and older were prohibited from traveling abroad freely
IN BRIEF: What is known about Gelendzhik wildfire sparked by drone debris
Twenty-three tourists vacationing on the Black Sea coast in the forest fire area were trapped, the Emergencies Ministry said
Putin, Zelensky may meet in Istanbul — Turkish vice president
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on August 22 that there were no plans to organize Putin’s meeting with Zelensky
Russian GDP grew by 1.2% in H1 2025 — PM
The government focuses its efforts this year on the return of the economy to the path of "the balanced growth and inflation lowering," Mikhail Mishustin said
Russian forces mop up 3-km area near Sredneye in DPR
According to the expert, Russia’s operations have forced Ukrainian troops to retreat to a stronghold northwest of the settlement
Trump urges to charge George Soros with supporting ‘violent protests’ in US
"George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America," the US leader wrote
Ukrainian troops station mortars on top of high-rises in Donbass — expert
Vitaly Kiselev said Ukranian troops are moving the hardware in by breaking through the first floors of apartment buildings, while locals huddle in basements
Energy facilities hit in several Ukrainian regions following overnight explosions
The message did not specify which particular regions were affected
Shifting global economic center to Asia opens new opportunities — Putin
The 10th Eastern Economic Forum will be held this year in Vladivostok on September 3-6
Von der Leyen informs Trump of damage to EU mission in Kiev
The European Commission president reiterated that the EU "must secure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine with firm and credible security guarantees that will turn the country into a steel porcupine"
Twenty-six foreign leaders to attend 80th victory anniversary celebrations in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin tops the list provided by the media outlet, followed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
Hungary sues EU’s political arm over move to use seized Russian assets for aid to Ukraine
The Magyar Nemzet newspaper affiliated with the Hungarian government reported that the lawsuit submitted to the EU Court in June was accepted on August 25
Russian troops liberate Pervoye Maya community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia's first portable laser demining system to be tested in special operation zone
The Posokh (Pikestaff) system boasts a demining radius ranging from 30 to 700 meters for static targets
Resumption of IAEA work in Iran proves its responsible position — Russian diplomat
"Tehran has once again shown itself as the Agency’s responsible partner even now, after the outrageous attacks on civilian nuclear facilities covered by the IAEA safeguards," Mikhail Ulyanov said
Russia decided on heavy aircraft engine thrust — First Deputy PM
Twenty-six metric tons have been taken as the base to date, Denis Manturov said
Analyst describes encirclement of Kupyansk as another success of Russian troops
Igor Korotchenko emphasized that currently, the strategic initiative remains firmly in the hands of the Russian armed forces
Russian Battlegroup West’s Tornado-S MLRS wipes out massed Ukrainian military hardware
The target was uncovered by aerial reconnaissance
Europe unlikely to be able to fulfill its promises of military support to Ukraine — expert
According to Anatol Lieven, "Germany, the largest economy, is facing severe budgetary problems of its owns"
Witkoff violates protocol coming to meeting with Putin without stenographer — Reuters
As a result, during a telephone conversation with European leaders on August 7, Donald Trump's special envoy provided contradictory information, which displeased American officials, including US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg
EU to discuss sending peacekeepers from neutral country to Ukraine — newspaper
According to the report, security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed on the sidelines of the meeting
EU mission building in Kiev hit during overnight airstrikes — European Council head
Antonio Costa said that the European Union "will not be intimidated"
Venezuela may 'move closer to China' due to US threats — newspaper
According to the report, Washington has dispatched three destroyers with an amphibious squadron carrying 4,000 Marines to waters off Venezuela
VGTRK cameraman wounded after stepping on mine in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
According to the official, the reporter was taken to a local hospital where he is receiving medical treatment
Press review: US urges Ukraine to make concessions as EU ramps up support for Moldova
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 28th
Russia’s First Deputy PM considers immediate 10 p.p. cut in key rate unrealistic
According to Denis Manturov, a sharp reduction, just like a sharp increase, always has two sides of the coin
Merkel doesn’t rule out that woman may be elected German president in 2027
In Merkel words, many women have considerable political expertise
