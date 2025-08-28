Russia’s Alexandrova advances to next round at 2025 US Open

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Yekaterina Alexandrova brought her A-game to the court on Thursday at the 2025 US Open, advancing to the 3rd round of the Grand Slam tournament in New York.

The 13th-seeded Russian, who is playing under neutral status at the tournament, stormed past unseeded Chinese opponent Wang Xinyu 6-2: 6-2.

In the next round, she will face the winner of the encounter between her fellow Russian Anastasia Zakharova and Germany’s Laura Siegemund.

Alexandrova, 30, is the 12th-ranked player in the world. She has five career WTA tournament titles. Her best career runs in Grand Slams were at Wimbledon in 2023 and 2025, when she reached the fourth round, as well as a quarterfinals berth at the 2025 French Open. She also captured the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7. The tournament will award $90 million in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus are the reigning champions in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.