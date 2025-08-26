Andrey Rublev starts his US Open campaign with victory

NEW YORK, August 26. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev defeated Croatian Dino Prizmic in the first-round match of the US Open, held in New York.

The match concluded with a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in favor of Rublev, who was seeded 15th in the tournament. Prizmic entered the main draw through the qualifying rounds. In the second round, the Russian will face American Tristan Boyer, who received a wild card from the organizers.

Rublev, 27, currently holds the 15th position in the ATP rankings. He has claimed 17 titles under the organization’s auspices. At Grand Slam events, he has yet to progress beyond the quarterfinals. In 2021, Rublev, alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, became an Olympic mixed doubles champion, and as part of the Russian team, he won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup.