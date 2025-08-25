Russia’s Medvedev fails to clear opening round of 2025 US Open tennis tournament

NEW YORK, August 25. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev was eliminated in the opening round of the 2025 US Open, which kicked off on Sunday.

The 13th-seeded Russian, who is playing under neutral status at the tournament, suffered a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 defeat against unseeded Benjamin Bonzi from France.

This is Medvedev’s first defeat in the first round of a Grand Slam tournament in the United States since 2017, when he lost to Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Last year, the Russian reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and was knocked out by the eventual champion Jannik Sinner of Italy.

Playing this year at the Grand Slam series tournaments has been disastrous for Medvedev, as he won only one match at all four majors — in the opening round of the 2025 Australian Open.

Russia’s Medvedev, 29, spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one in 2022 and is now ranked 13th in the ATP Rankings. He is the 2021 US Open Champion and has 20 ATP tournament titles under his belt. He won five of these 20 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

The Russian player has not won a single ATP tournament since 2023, when he took home the title in Rome, Italy.

The 2025 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 24 and September 7. The tournament has $90 million in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner is the tournament’s reigning champion.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.