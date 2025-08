SINGAPORE, July 30. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won gold in the 4x100 medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

The Russian team of Miron Lifintsev, Kirill PPrigoda, Andrey Minakov, and Yegor Kornev, who compete under neutral status, posted a time of 3:26.93. Team France came in second with 3:27.96 and US swimmers took bronze, securing 3:28.62.

The tournament will conclude on August 3.