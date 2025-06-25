Russia’s Alexandrova reaches quarterfinals of 2025 Bad Homburg Open tennis tournament

BERLIN, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Yekaterina Alexandrova advanced on Wednesday to the quarterfinals of the 2025 WTA Bad Homburg Open tennis tournament in Germany.

In the round of 16 match, the 8th seeded Alexandrova defeated wildcard Maria Sakkari from Greece in two hours, 14 minutes by a final score of 6-3; 6-7 (2-7); 6-3. In the quarterfinals, she will play against Poland’s Iga Swiatek (4th-seed).

Alexandrova, 30, plays as a neutral athlete at international tennis tournaments. She is currently ranked 18th in the WTA Rankings and has five career WTA tournament titles under her belt. Her best career finish in Grand Slams was in 2023, when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon. She is also the winner of the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup.

The 2025 Bad Homburg tennis tournament runs from June 21-28. Played on outdoor grass courts, it offers $1.06 million in prize money. Russia’s Diana Shnaider is the reigning champion of this WTA-500 tournament.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.