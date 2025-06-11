Russian tennis player Khachanov advances to quarterfinals of 2025 Libema Open

THE HAGUE, June 11. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Karen Khachanov cleared second round of the 2025 ATP Libema Open tournament in the Dutch city of Hertogenbosch defeating on Wednesday Mackenzie McDonald from the United States.

The 3rd-seeded Khachanov, who is playing under a neutral status at the tournament, defeated his unseeded American opponent McDonald 6:3, 5:7, 7:6 (7:4) and he is now set to play against in the quarterfinals against unseeded Gabriel Diallo from Canada.

Khachanov, 29, is currently ranked 24th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, and has seven career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

Athletes representing Russia and Belarus are playing under a neutral status at international tennis tournaments.

The 2025 Libema Open is a professional tennis tournament played on outdoor grass courts at Autotron Rosmalen in Rosmalen, Hertogenbosch, in the Netherlands, between June 9 and 15. The tournament is the 34th edition of the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships and is classified as an ATP 250 event on the 2025 ATP Tour and a WTA 250 event on the 2025 WTA Tour.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.