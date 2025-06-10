'I am done with that in this lifetime' — Abramovich about buying another football club

LONDON, June 10. /TASS/. Russian billionaire businessman and former owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich has no plans of acquiring any more football clubs, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.

According to the British daily, Abramovich agreed to give an interview for the book called ‘Sanctioned: The Inside Story of the Sale of Chelsea FC’ by Nick Purewal.

"I don't have any interest in any role in a football club, certainly not a professional role," the daily quoted Abramovich as saying to the book’s author Purewal.

"There might be something where I could help with academies and youngsters, giving greater opportunities to people from difficult backgrounds, if there were an initiative that could make a difference," he continued.

"But as for ownership or a professional role at a club, I am done with that in this lifetime," Abramovich added.

The United Kingdom blacklisted Abramovich on March 10, 2022, over the events in Ukraine. The businessman’s assets in the United Kingdom were frozen.

On May 24, The UK government and the Premier League approved the sale of Chelsea Football Club to an ownership group led by US businessman Todd Boehly in a deal estimated at 4.25 billion pounds ($5.7 billion). The club itself was sold for 2.5 billion pounds, while 1.75 billion pounds are earmarked for its development.

On May 25, 2022, the British government issued a special license allowing Abramovich to sell his club on the condition that he would not benefit from the proceeds of the deal. The UK government said it would oversee the transfer of funds to charity organizations, including those supporting Ukrainian refugees.