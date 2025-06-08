Portugal's national soccer team wins Nations League for second time

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. The Portuguese national team has defeated Spain in the final leg of the UEFA Nations League match in Munich.

Regular and extra time ended in a 2-2 draw. Nuno Mendes (26th minute) and Cristiano Ronaldo (61st) scored for Portugal, while Martin Zubimendi (21st) and Mikel Oyarzabal (45th) found the net for Spain. In the penalty shootout, Portugal triumphed with a score of 5-3.

This marks the second UEFA Nations League title for Portugal, who also won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2019. With this victory, the Portuguese team becomes the first in the competition’s history to win the title twice.