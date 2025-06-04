Russia’s top racquet Andreeva falls to World No 361 Boisson in 2025 French Open quarters

PARIS, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s top female racquet Mirra Andreeva fell in the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open on Wednesday, losing to Lois Boisson from France.

In a match that lasted 2 hours 10 minutes, French wildcard Boisson outplayed on her home soil the 6th-seeded Andreeva, who is playing under no flag at the tournament, in straight sets 7-6 (8-6); 6-3.

"I was not really happy with some points and some shots and decisions I made today on the court, but obviously with pressure and with pressure from the crowd, and sometimes I also felt not very confident in some actions that I do on court in my shots," the tournament’s official website quoted Andreeva as saying after the match.

"All of this together, I think that it played a role in this, but I think that, again, I will learn from this. I will do everything that I can to maybe not do it the next time I play a big match like this," the Russian player continued.

"I can say of course I could have done something better as well, but it is tennis. So today she managed the situation better than me, and I think that's why she got the win," Andreeva added.

In the semifinals round the French player will play against 2nd-seeded Coco Gauff from the United States. Top-seed Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, who is also playing under a neutral status at the tournament, will take on 5th-seeded Pole Iga Swiatek in the other semifinal at Roland Garros.

Boisson said speaking after the match about her upcoming semifinal match: "I think every kid who plays tennis has the dream to win a Slam. More for French player to win Roland-Garros, for sure."

"So, yeah, it's a dream. For sure I will go for the dream, because my dream is to win it, not to be in the semifinal," she added.

Andreeva, 18, has three WTA titles under her belt. She is Russia's top-ranked female player according to the WTA Rankings (6th). Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles with partner Diana Shnaider.

Boisson, 22, is currently 361st in the WTA Rankings. She has not won a single WTA tournament and the 2025 French Open marks her first appearance at a Grand Slam. After having reached the semifinals round on Wednesday she will automatically enter the WTA Top-100 Rankings list that will be published on Monday.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2025 French Open is taking place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 25 and June 8. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek from Poland are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.