Andreeva-Shnaider duo advances to women’s doubles semis at 2025 French Open

PARIS, June 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider on Tuesday advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 French Open in women’s doubles.

In a match that lasted one hour and 23 minutes Andreeva and Shnaider, who play under a neutral status at the tournament, cruised past the duo of Anastasia Potapova from Russia and Serbia’s Olga Danilovic in straight sets 6-3; 7-5.

In the semifinals round, the Russian pair will take the court against the Italian pair of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Andreeva, 18, has three WTA titles under her belt. She is Russia's top-ranked female player according to the WTA Rankings (6th). Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals. In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Shnaider. Andreeva is 14th in the WTA Doubles Rankings.

Shnaider, 21, is currently ranked 12th in the WTA Rankings. She has four WTA titles to her name, winning all of them in the previous tennis season. Her best result in Grand Slams was advancing to Round 4 of the 2024 US Open. She is also the 2024 Olympics silver medalist. Shanider is 9th in the WTA Doubles Rankings.

This year the duo of Andreeva/Shnaider won tennis tournaments in Australia’s Brisbane in January and US Miami in March. They also reached the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. At the 2024 Olympics in Paris the Russian pair lost in the final to Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2025 French Open is taking place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 25 and June 8. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. The pair of Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic and US Coco Gauff are the reigning French Open champions in women’s doubles.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.