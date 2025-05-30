US tennis star Paul outlasts Russia’s Khachanov at 2025 French Open

PARIS, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Karen Khachanov lost in Round 3 of the 2025 French Open tennis championship on Friday to Tommy Paul of the United States.

In a nailbiter that lasted over four hours, the 12th-seeded Paul defeated Russia’s Khachanov, who plays under a neutral status at the tournament, 6-3; 3-6; 7-6 (9-7); 3-6; 6-3.

Paul, 27, is ranked 12th in the ATP Rankings. In Round 4 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament in Paris, he will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin, seeded 25th.

Khachanov, 29, is currently ranked 24th in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings, and has seven career ATP titles. His best performance in the Grand Slam series was when he reached the semifinal rounds at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian player also took home the silver medal in men’s singles at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. He also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2025 French Open is taking place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 25 and June 8. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek from Poland are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.