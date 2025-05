MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Abu Dhabi will host the 2nd edition of the Games of the Future between December 18 and 23 of this year, the tournament’s press office announced in a statement on Thursday.

The inaugural Games of the Future were held in Kazan, Russia from February 21 to March 3, 2024.

A mix of physical and digital sports, the event saw over 2,000 people from over 100 countries take part last year.

The third edition of the Games of the Future will be held in Kazakhstan in 2026.