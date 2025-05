WASHINGTON, May 29. /TASS/. The next season of the US-based National Hockey League (NHL) could be the last one for Russia’s superstar forward Alexander Ovechkin rounding up his glorious story with Washington Capitals, US journalist Jacob Billington stated on his X social network account on Thursday.

According to Billington’s message the Washington Capitals "sent an email to season ticket holders indicating that 2025-26 would be the final season of Alex Ovechkin's NHL career."