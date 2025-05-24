Ovechkin's wife says he, family coming to Russia

WASHINGTON, May 24. /TASS/. Russian hockey star and Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin will soon come to Russia with his family, wife Anastasiya Shubskaya said on Instagram.

Shubskaya showed Ovechkin's luggage and all the hockey pucks he scored in the NHL in videos with a caption "Alexander's last moments of work during the off-season before our flight home."

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in regular seasons. On May 16, Washington lost in the fifth match of the 1/4 finals of the NHL playoffs to Carolina with a score of 1:3 and lost in the series (1-4).