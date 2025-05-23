Russian ice hockey team’s participation at 2026 Olympics to be decided later — federation

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A final decision regarding the participation of the Russian national team at the 2026 Olympics in Italy will be made later, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s (RHF) press office said in a statement on Friday.

Latvian sports web portal Sportacentrs reported earlier in the day that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to bar the Russian national team from participating in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics.

"The issue of Russia’s participation in the 2026 Olympic Games was discussed during the Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation," the statement reads.

"The IIHF, the ROC [the Russian Olympic Committee] and the RHF will gather in summer for additional discussions regarding this issue. The final decision will be made later," the statement said.

According to Sportacentrs, Finland will replace Russia at the 2026 Olympics.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. The event will take place from February 6-22, 2026.

In early February, the IIHF Council ruled at its session to extend its sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian teams through the 2025-2026 season, with a stipulation that the decision could be revised should the global political situation change.

The IIHF Council was expected to decide early this year whether the Russian women and men’s teams would be cleared for the Olympic tournament since IIHF President Luc Tardif said a year ago that their participation in the Winter Games depended solely on the IIHF. However, following the IIHF Council’s session in February, Tardif announced that it is up to the IOC to decide on whether the Russians will travel to Italy next year.

IOC sanctions against Russia, Belarus

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC’s recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

In late March, 2023, the IOC recommended to permit individual athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in international sports tournaments, but only under certain conditions. Specifically, athletes from the two countries should not be "actively supporting" Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and must compete under a neutral status. Russia and Belarus were also banned from participating in international team events.