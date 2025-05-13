Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 930 doping samples in April

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected in April 935 samples from Russian athletes, a spokesperson for the agency’s press office announced to TASS on Tuesday.

"RUSADA collected 935 doping samples in April," the spokesperson said.

In all, the agency collected 4,079 samples since the start of the year, including 966 in January, 1,046 in February, 1,132 in March and 935 in April.

In 2024, RUSADA collected an overall number of 11,070 doping samples. The figures for 2023 and 2022 are 11,091 and 11,053 respectively.