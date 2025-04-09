Russia’s Rublev through to Round 3 of 2025 ATP Monte Carlo tennis tournament

PARIS, April 9. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev reached Round 3 of the 2025 ATP Masters in Monte Carlo after defeating on Wednesday Gael Monfils of France.

In a match that lasted for over 1 hour and 40 minutes Russia’s 7th-seed Rublev, who is playing at the tournament under a neutral status, defeated his unseeded French opponent in straight sets 6-4; 7-6 (7-2).

The Russian is now set to face off in the next round against 12th-seed Arthur Fils from France.

Rublev, 27, is currently ranked 9th in the ATP Rankings list. He has won 17 career ATP singles tournament titles and four more in men’s doubles. Rublev has also appeared in numerous Grand Slam tournaments, albeit never advancing beyond the quarterfinals.

He took home the gold at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in mixed doubles (with teammate Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova) and also won the 2021 Davis Cup as part of the Russian national team.

The 2025 ATP Masters Monte Carlo tennis tournament is played on outdoor clay courts between April 6 and 13 and offers over 6.1 million Euros in prize money. The reigning champion of the tournament is Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. The only Russian tennis players to win this tournament are Andrey Chesnokov (1990) and Andrey Rublev (2023).

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.

However, the Women Tennis Association (WTA) and the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) allowed tennis players from Russia and Belarus to continue participating in WTA and ATP tournaments, but only under a neutral status.