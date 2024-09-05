Quincy Promes signs up for Dubai United FC

DUBAI, September 5. /TASS/. Dutch footballer Quincy Promes signed a contract with United FC in Dubai, UAE, the club’s press service said.

The contract is valid for one year. According to Russia’s Sport-Express daily, the contract includes an option that allows the player to return to Spartak Moscow if he is permitted to leave the UAE.

Dubai police detained Promes on February 29, while he was clearing border control at the Al Maktoum International Airport to board a flight to Russia, after which he was taken to a police station for questioning. The Dutch prosecutor's office told TASS later that Promes was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of violating local laws.

According to media reports, he was under investigation in connection with a traffic incident, and the case was closed on May 1. However, he was once again detained on a request from the Dutch authorities, who sought his extradition. On July 1, Spartak Moscow announced that his contract had expired.

On February 14, the Amsterdam District Court found Promes guilty in a drug smuggling case and sentenced him to six years in prison, while prosecutors were pushing for a nine-year prison sentence. The football player was absent during the court hearings and was later put on the international wanted list.

Promes, 32, joined Spartak Moscow FC in 2014 and, according to official statistics, the forward has netted 114 goals in his 235 match appearances with the legendary Russian football club. The footballer was the runner-up for best striker in the Russian Premier League 2022/2023 season, having scored 20 goals in 27 matches.