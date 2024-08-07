RUSADA reports 32 cases of 'availability for testing' rule violations in January

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Doping-control inspectors from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) reported 31 cases of violations by national athletes regarding the ‘availability for testing’ rule in July, a spokesperson for the agency told TASS on Wednesday.

"A figure of 31 cases of the ‘availability for testing’ rule violations was reported for the month of July," she said.

Since the start of the year, RUSADA inspectors registered cases of violations of the ‘availability for testing’ - 32 in January; 15 in February; nine in March; 24 in April; 19 in May; 22 in June.

An athlete can be suspended from tournaments and training camps if the availability rule is breached three times.

The agency reported earlier that over the past year RUSADA’s inspectors unveiled 242 cases of violations by national athletes over the ‘availability for testing’ rule. The overall figure for the year of 2022 stood at 375.

In line with the Code of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the All-Russia Anti-Doping Regulations, athletes on the registered testing pool must provide detailed information about their whereabouts via the ADAMS (Anti-Doping Administration & Management System) and ensure their availability for doping test procedures.