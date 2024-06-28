IOC invites Russian tennis players Kotov, Kalinskaya to compete at Paris Olympics

GENEVA, June 28. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed as eligible and invited to compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Russian tennis players Pavel Kotov and Anna Kalinskaya, its press service said.

On June 18, the press service of the Russian Tennis Federation published the lineup for the Olympic Games. It included Daniil Medvedev, Aslan Karatsev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Mirra Andreeva, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Veronika Kudermetova, and Diana Shnaider.

Kudermetova, Shnaider, and Karatsev are not on the IOC list of the invited athletes. Alexandrova and Safiullin accepted the invitation while Karen Khachanov and Lyudmila Samsonova, who were cleared for the Olympic Games, refused to compete. Darya Kasatkina and Andrey Rublev, who were also invited, have not yet announced their decision officially.

Russian Tennis Federation head Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS earlier that Rublev will not play at the Olympics. Kasatkina will take part in a WTA tournament in Washington, which will be held concurrently with the Olympics Games.