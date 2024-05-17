Spartak Moscow FC striker Quincy Promes released from custody in Dubai — newspaper

DUBAI, May 17. /TASS/. Spartak Moscow’s Dutch-born footballer Quincy Promes, detained in Dubai at the request of the Dutch prosecutor's office in March, has been released from custody, Dutch daily De Telegraaf reported on Friday.

The daily reported citing its unnamed source that the footballer was released under certain conditions and he would be able to wait for the pending court's decision regarding his possible extradition outside the prison premises.

Russia’s Sport-Express daily reported on Friday that Promes was released on bail.

Dubai police detained Promes on February 29, while he was clearing border control at the Al Maktoum International Airport to board a flight to Russia, after which he was taken to a police station for questioning. The Dutch prosecutor's office told TASS later that Promes was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of violating local laws.

On February 14, the Amsterdam District Court found Promes guilty in a drug smuggling case and sentenced him to six years in prison, while prosecutors were pushing for a nine-year prison sentence. The football player was absent during the court hearings and was later put on the international wanted list.

In an unrelated case, on June 19, 2023 an Amsterdam court sentenced Promes in absentia to 18 months behind bars on charges of assaulting his cousin. Last June, the footballer was found guilty of stabbing his cousin during a family get-together in 2020. Promes’ lawyers appealed the verdict, but it was rejected by the court early last month.

Promes, 32, joined Spartak Moscow FC in 2014 and, according to official statistics, the forward has netted 114 goals in his 235 match appearances with the legendary Russian football club. The footballer was the runner-up for best striker in the Russian Premier League 2022/2023 season, having scored 20 goals in 27 matches.

Throughout its 101-year history, Spartak Moscow FC has been a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time champion of Russia. The team is the winner of numerous other awards and trophies.