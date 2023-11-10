{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule on Russian figure skater’s case in January 2024

Kamila Valieva testified before a CAS panel on November 9

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it will make a ruling in the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva by the end of January 2024.

Hearings of the case took place from September 26-28 and continued from November 9-10, after some additional paperwork was provided. Valieva testified before a CAS panel on November 9.

The 17-year-old figure skater is suspected to taking the banned medication trimetazidine. It was found in her sample that she provided on December 25, 2021, but the finding wasn’t reported until February 2022, when she was taking part in Beijing Olympics. By the time it was released, the skater had won the gold medal in the team tournament.

