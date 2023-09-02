Russian tennis player Rublev makes it to fourth round of US Open

NEW YORK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Andrey Rublev has made it to the fourth rounds of the US Open tournament, which is under way in New York.

In the third round Rublev who is seeded eighth in the tournament defeated unseeded French tennis player Arthur Rinderknech with a score of 3:6, 6:3, 6:1, 7:5. In the next round, the Russian will face British tennis player Jack Draper (no seed number).

Rublev (25), he is the eighth number in the world ranking. He has 14 Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) titles, two of which he has won this season. At the Grand Slam tournaments, the best result of the Russian is reaching the quarterfinals, he reached this stage of the competition eight times. In 2021, Rublev, paired with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, became the Olympic champion in the mixed doubles, and won the Davis Cup and the ATP Cup as part of the Russian team.

Rinderknech (28) ranks 73rd in the world rankings. The Frenchman has not won an ATP tournament. Reaching the third round of the US Open is his best result in a Grand Slam tournament.

The 2023 US Open is being held on outdoor hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York between August 28 and September 10. The tournament has $65 mln in prize money up for grabs. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the defending champions at the 2023 US Open in the men’s and women's singles, respectively.

Tennis players from Russia and Belarus are participating in the tournament under a neutral status due to the current sanctions regime.