Russia does not consider option of hosting friendly football match against Qatar – RFU

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Football Union (RFU) does not consider an option of hosting a friendly football match between the national team and the squad from Qatar, RFU Secretary General Maxim Mitrofanov said on Thursday.

"The talks are currently held regarding the commercial sphere," he said. "Do we negotiate on holding a match on the Russian soil? No, we are not considering a return match."

Mitrofanov said on June 11 that the Russian national football team was set to play two friendly matches in September.

The RFU secretary general stated at that time the Russian team would play an away friendly match against Qatar, while the federation was looking for setting a match date with another opponent.