Putin to lay wreath at Tomb of Unknown Soldier on Day of Remembrance and Sorrow

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part today in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden in Moscow, marking the 85th anniversary of the start of the Great Patriotic War.

He will also lay flowers at memorial signs dedicated to Hero Cities and to cities awarded the honorary title City of Military Glory.

The president takes part in this event every year regardless of weather or circumstances, including during the coronavirus pandemic, when he still paid tribute to the Soviet soldier’s sacrifice despite epidemiological restrictions.