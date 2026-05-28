Court of appeal in Chisinau upholds prison verdict for head of Gagauzia

CHISINAU, May 28. /TASS/. The Chisinau Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld the seven-year prison term handed down to head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy Evghenia Gutsul in the case of illegal financing of the opposition party Sor, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

The court ruled "to dismiss the cross-appeal filed by Evghenia Gutsul through her lawyer Sergiu Moraru, upholding the decision by a court in Chisinau made on August 5, 2025," according to the verdict read out by judge Vitalie Budeci.

Gutsul’s defense will "certainly" appeal today’s decision with Moldova’s Supreme Court of Justice as it seeks to acquit her of all charges, lawyer for the defense Moraru told TASS.