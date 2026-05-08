May 9 parade to be held in limited format with fewer journalists attending — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. This year's May 9th parade will be conducted in a limited form, resulting in a reduced number of journalists attending, according to Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"We received numerous requests from foreign media seeking permission to cover the parade. However, given the scaled-down nature of this year's ceremony, the number of accredited journalists has also been restricted," Peskov explained.

He was commenting on a Der Spiegel report claiming that the Kremlin had revoked previously issued accreditations for foreign correspondents planning to cover the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9.

"I'll repeat: no one's accreditation has been revoked," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. "I just explained that the number of journalists attending the parade is limited, but no one's accreditation has been revoked. That's an incorrect statement. International agencies will be present, and international agencies will receive a video feed, so there are no restrictions on receiving information about the parade, on receiving a video feed, and so on."