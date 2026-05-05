Moscow court fines Google $200,000 for failing to remove banned information

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined Google another 15 million rubles ($201,138) for further instances of failing to remove banned information, a participant in the court hearing told TASS.

"By rulings of Moscow's Tagansky District Court on May 5, Google LLC was found guilty of committing four administrative offenses under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (violation of the procedure for restricting access to information or information resources, access to which is subject to restriction in accordance with Russian legislation). For each offense, the court imposed an administrative penalty in the form of an administrative fine, totaling 15.2 million rubles," the source said.

At the end of March of this year, Google was fined another 3.8 million rubles ($50,277) under a similar charge. In April, the court fined the company 19 million rubles ($251,448) for a similar offense.

Since 2020, Russian courts have repeatedly fined Google for refusing to remove prohibited content, refusing to cooperate in localizing user data in Russia, and other administrative offenses. The court also fined the company for blocking Russian television channel accounts on YouTube.

As reported, Google's fines in the Russian Federation exceeds two undecillion rubles (a 36-digit figure) and this number is increasing every day due to late payments.