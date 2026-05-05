MELITOPOL, May 5. /TASS/. A targeted strike by Ukraine’s forces on the city administration of Energodar, a satellite town of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), shortly before a ceasefire, was a clear provocation, ZNPP communications director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced a ceasefire on May 8-9 to mark Victory Day commemorations. The ministry said it expected Ukraine to follow suit, adding that if the Kiev authorities attempted to attack Moscow on May 9 or disrupt the celebrations, Russian forces would carry out a large-scale retaliatory strike on central Kiev. In response, Ukraine announced a "silence regime," effective from midnight on May 6.

"Ukraine’s large-scale attack on the Energodar administration immediately before the so-called ceasefire announced by Vladimir Zelensky is a clear provocation. It is obvious that Kiev has no real interest in peace: such actions are aimed solely at destabilizing the situation and attempting to sow fear and panic among residents of the nuclear city," Yashina said.