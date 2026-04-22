Persecution of Syria’s Christians raises particular concern — patriarch

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The situation in Syria, where Orthodox believers are subjected to violence and pressure from radicals, is of particular concern, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said at a reception in the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The situation in Syria, where Orthodox believers are subjected to violence and pressure from radical elements, is of particular concern," the patriarch said.

He noted that brutal attacks on Christian churches continue in the country. According to Kirill, a similar situation is also being observed in Nigeria.