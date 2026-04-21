France seizes about 800 knives, other blades at public schools this year — minister

PARIS, April 21. /TASS/. Representatives of the French Ministry of National Education, following inspections carried out this year at school entrances across the country, seized about 800 knives and other sharp weapons from students, French Minister of National Education Edouard Geffray stated on the France 2 television channel.

"Over the year, we conducted 20,500 inspections and found about 1,000 bladed weapons. Possibly a little less: 800," the minister said.

According to him, these are knives, including utility knives, as well as other types of bladed weapons.

Geffray added that the ministry intends to increase the number of such inspections. "We also need to work with families, with parents, with students to eradicate this completely unacceptable practice of some young people going armed today," Geffray emphasized.