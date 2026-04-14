No panic among Zaporozhye NPP staff during blackout — director

MELITOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Employees of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) had no issues in dealing with this morning’s total external power outage, the plant’s director, Yury Chernichuk, told TASS.

"The staff reacted competently, professionally, promptly, and all our backup and emergency diesel generators at the plant were automatically put into operation. <...> There were no signs of nervousness or panic, with people arriving in their workplaces as usual. This can be said not only about trained operational and maintenance personnel, but also to administrative staff," he said.

According to the ZNPP director, employees were in full control of the radiation situation around the facility, with no exceedances being registered.

The ZNPP was cut off from external power supply on Tuesday morning. The plant was temporarily powered by backup diesel generators. As a result of automatic protection measures, the high-voltage 330 kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, was shut down while the second line, known as Dnepropetrovskaya, has been disconnected since March 24, 2026. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that its inspectors at the facility were monitoring the situation. It also said that it continues consultations with Russia and Ukraine on establishing a local ceasefire to repair the Dnepropetrovskaya line. Later, the ZNPP said that its specialists and power grid operator’s experts restored the facility’s external power supply via the Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330 kV power supply line.