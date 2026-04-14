Infamous Ukrainian database Mirotvorets doxes Russian figure skater Medvedeva

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia’s two-time world champion in figure skating Yevgeniya Medvedeva has been entered into the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets (or Peacekeeper) extremist website.

The website claims that she infringed on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as publicly supported Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

The website also included on the same allegations Russia’s 2018 Olympic silver medalist in team figure skating Alexander Enbert and 2000 Olympic champion in fencing Alexey Frosin.

Medvedeva, 26, is the two-time 2018 Olympic silver medalist (in singles and team event), the 2016 and 2017 World champions as well as the 2016 and 2017 European champion.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly threaten Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal details. Over the years, it has compiled the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the site’s administrators for other reasons. Access to the website is blocked in Russia by court order.